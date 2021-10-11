Cummins Plans To Launch Software Features To Integrate Powertrains With ADS Technologies
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will be launching a set of software features to integrate its powertrains with Automated Driving System (ADS) technologies.
- Cummins collaborates with multiple ADS technology companies to refine the solutions for commercial markets.
- Cummins is actively testing more than 100 vehicles in coordination with ADS technology companies to ensure powertrain integration as ADS solutions enter commercial vehicle markets globally.
- Price Action: CMI shares traded higher by 0.28% at $236.67 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.