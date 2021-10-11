 Skip to main content

Cummins Plans To Launch Software Features To Integrate Powertrains With ADS Technologies
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 9:45am   Comments
  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will be launching a set of software features to integrate its powertrains with Automated Driving System (ADS) technologies.
  • Cummins collaborates with multiple ADS technology companies to refine the solutions for commercial markets. 
  • Cummins is actively testing more than 100 vehicles in coordination with ADS technology companies to ensure powertrain integration as ADS solutions enter commercial vehicle markets globally.
  • Price Action: CMI shares traded higher by 0.28% at $236.67 on the last check Monday.

