Volta Installs EV Charging Stations In Connecticut
- Volta Inc (NYSE: VLTA) has extended its market penetration by installing new charging stations at Stop & Shop in Connecticut.
- The exact address of the new charging station is 505 N. Main Street, Southington, CT 06489.
- The company has recently received new patents for EV charging station innovations.
- Price Action: VLTA shares are trading higher by 1.14% at $7.98 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.
