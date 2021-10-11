 Skip to main content

Volta Installs EV Charging Stations In Connecticut
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 9:24am   Comments
  • Volta Inc (NYSE: VLTA) has extended its market penetration by installing new charging stations at Stop & Shop in Connecticut. 
  • The exact address of the new charging station is 505 N. Main Street, Southington, CT 06489.
  • The company has recently received new patents for EV charging station innovations.
  • Price Action: VLTA shares are trading higher by 1.14% at $7.98 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

