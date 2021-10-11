Ondas, Dynam.AI Collaborate Over AI, ML Capabilities
- Private wireless data and automated data solutions provider Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) subsidiary American Robotics collaborated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) developer Dynam.AI.
- Ondas made a minority equity investment in Dynam.
- The partnership aims to develop data analytics and related platform tools to enhance American Robotics' AI/ML capabilities.
- This partnership broadens AR's advanced AI-driven analytics portfolio while helping Dynam further the development of Vizlab, Dynam's proprietary AI/ML platform, a cutting-edge developer toolkit for data scientists.
- We believe partnering with Dynam will allow us to integrate advanced AI/ML capabilities faster and more deeply as we scale with customers," Ondas Chair and CEO Eric Brock said.
- American Robotics has agreed to utilize Dynam.AI solutions to build out its advanced data analytics platform further and expand its RaaS offerings with detection, analysis, and prediction.
- Price Action: ONDS shares traded higher by 4.34% at $10.33 in the market session on the last check Monday.
