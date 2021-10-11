 Skip to main content

15 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Gainers

  • Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) rose 32.5% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after the company filed Friday to withdraw its offering of shares.
  • Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares rose 12.1% to $7.51 in pre-market trading after dropping over 14% on Friday.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) rose 10% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) rose 9.9% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after the company received favorable ruling in Inter Partes Review against United Therapeutics patent.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares rose 7.7% to $1.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 7.6% to $1.84 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Friday.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) rose 6.9% to $9.80 in pre-market trading.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 6.7% to $2.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 6.3% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Friday.
  • AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) shares rose 5.6% to $0.9185 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $2.
  • Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTNB) rose 4.7% to $1.11 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 6% to $8.57 in pre-market trading after tumbling 24% on Friday. Baird downgraded Cellectis from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $39 to $10.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 5.2% to $27.89 in pre-market trading after gaining around 3% on Friday.
  • Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) fell 4.5% to $4.43 in pre-market trading. Romeo Power recentlu leased a new Class A, state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Cypress, California.
  • Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares fell 4% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. Aditxt recently agreed to acquire AiPharma Global Holdings LLC, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapies.

