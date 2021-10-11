 Skip to main content

Rocket Lab Launches Operations For Two BlackSky Missions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Rocket Lab Launches Operations For Two BlackSky Missions
  • Launch provider and space systems company Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLBscheduled two dedicated launches in November for Spaceflight Inc's customer, real-time geospatial, and global monitoring company BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY).
  • A two-week launch window for Rocket Lab's 22nd Electron launch will open November 11-24, while the 23rd Electron mission sets for lift-off during a two-week launch window that opens November 27. 
  • Both missions will launch from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.
  • These two dedicated missions are part of a multi-launch agreement signed between Rocket Lab and Spaceflight for BlackSky earlier this year and precede a third mission that will follow to deploy two additional BlackSky Gen-2 satellites.
  • The back-to-back launch of these two missions supports BlackSky's scaling of its high-resolution Earth-imaging constellation to bolster its delivery of analytics and insights to industries including transportation, infrastructure, land use, defense, supply chain management, and humanitarian aid.
  • Price Action: RKLB shares traded lower by 0.07% at $14.70 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

