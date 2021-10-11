 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

35 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 4:24am   Comments
Share:
35 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares surged 96% to close at $38.41 on Friday. The FDA approved ChemoCentryx’s Tavneos (avacopan) as an adjunctive treatment for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA-associated vasculitis or ANCA vasculitis).
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares jumped 45.8% to close at $11.72 after gaining over 9% on Thursday.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) gained 44.5% to close at $5.55 on abnormally-high volume.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) gained 44.5% to settle at $23.98. Renren, last month, named Chris Palmer as its Chief Financial Officer.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) surged 36.3% to close at $4.3199.
  • ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) shares gained 26.2% to close at $3.13. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reshape Lifesciences with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) jumped 25.9% to settle at $15.46. ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently announced initial data from Phase 1b study evaluating ORIC-101 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic prostate cancer progressing on enzalutamide.
  • MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) surged 22% to close at $8.49. Meatech 3D recently said it is partnering with a collective led by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary, together with strategic players like Effie Epstein, to accelerate growth in developing, commercializing cultured meat production technologies.
  • Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) gained 21.2% to close at $14.24. The company recently agreed to sell Pointillist subsidiary for $150 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) rose 16.7% to close at $14.24. Craig-Hallum raised the price target on Aehr Test Systems to $31 from $12, implying an 86.1% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
  • Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) gained 15.7% to close at $64.88.
  • Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) rose 14.7% to close at $4.29.
  • Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) gained 13.7% to settle at $10.20.
  • Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) surged 12.5% to close at $7.11.
  • Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) shares gained 12% to close at $3.71.
  • Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) gained 9.6% to close at $23.70. Momentive Global is weighing options, including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 7.1% to close at $3.77 as the company announced a recent publication of antiviral data from the IMM-124E preclinical and Phase 1/2a trials.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 5% to settle at $0.6804 after the company announced plans to acquire Alcanna for total consideration of approximately $346 million.

Losers

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares tumbled 46.1% to close at $13.13 after the company reported the FDA placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares dropped 28.4% to settle at $0.6746 after the company announced an offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) fell 27.6% to settle at $18.10. Nkarta updated guidance on initial data readout of Phase 1 trial of NKX101 in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
  • Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 24.2% to close at $9.11. Baird downgraded Cellectis from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $39 to $10.
  • IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) dropped 23.2% to close at $11.52 as the company priced its IPO at $15 per share.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: PAGS) dipped 19% to settle at $36.57.
  • Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) dropped 17.5% to close at $13.20 after pricing IPO at $16 per share.
  • Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) fell 15.2% to close at $19.16.
  • Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) dipped 14.7% to settle at $17.73. Century Therapeutics and Outpace Bio recently entered into research collaboration in CAR Engineering.
  • Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) dipped 14.4% to settle at $1.60 after the company priced 14.8 million share offering at $1.55 per share.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 13.3% to close at $6.84.
  • LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) dropped 12.1% to settle at $5.08.
  • CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) fell 12% to close at $7.75.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 10.6% to close at $1.94. Kiromic BioPharma recently named Daniel Clark as interim Chief Financial Officer.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) dropped 9.8% to close at $6.70. JP Morgan downgraded Omeros from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) fell 9.8% to close at $7.51.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 7.1% to close at $6.13. Lucira Health issued a statement on recall of FLOQSwabs by its Italian partner, Copan Italia.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEHR + AGRX)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 80 Points; ChemoCentryx Shares Spike Higher
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; Allogene Therapeutics Shares Plunge
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Craig-Hallum Bullish On Aehr Test Systems, Sees Substantial Upside
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com