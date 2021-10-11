 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why New COVID-19 Vaccination-Related Rules In This Australian State Have Small Businesses Worried

Rahul Sharan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 1:35am   Comments
Share:
Why New COVID-19 Vaccination-Related Rules In This Australian State Have Small Businesses Worried

With the state of New South Wales, including capital Sydney, officially marking an end to its 106-day lockdown, certain small business owners have decided to remain closed, with restaurants only offering takeaway services.

The decision was made in response to the new mandate in place, which states that those who are fully vaccinated would be able to able to enter certain venues such as restaurants, retail stores, and other venues while those who are not fully vaccinated would be able to enjoy the same freedoms come Dec. 1. 

A report from Australian Broadcasting Corporation News quotes several small business owners, who believe the rules regarding the re-opening seem unfair as these businesses might be forced to turn certain customers away, with the state of New South Wales leaving vaccination checks up to the businesses themselves rather than imposing a system from the center.

Australia's Zero-Covid policy meant that the country had one of the strictest lockdown rules in place with measures banning household visits of more than 3.1 miles (5 kilometers), meaning several families were separated. 

The country as a whole has been able to vaccinate over half its population, having approved the vaccines made by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), and AstraZeneca Inc. (NYSE: AZN).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + MRNA)

10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Cramer Says Monetary Policy Won't Help Inflation, But This Will
Moderna Looks To Bounce At Support After Announcing New Africa Facility Plans
After Sweden, Denmark Now Finland Stops Use of Moderna COVID-19 Jab In Young People: Report
AstraZeneca's Debt Overview
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Invests In Africa, Amgen Announces Neuroscience R&D Collaboration, Decision Day For Chemocentryx, Biophytis To Restate Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 New South Wales Sydney VaccinesNews Global Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com