 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Skyrockets 8% In Hong Kong As Meituan Regulatory Fine Fuels Market-Wide Optmisim
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2021 12:57am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Skyrockets 8% In Hong Kong As Meituan Regulatory Fine Fuels Market-Wide Optmisim

Shares of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings (NASDAQ: TCEHY), and BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY) are all trading higher in Hong Kong on Monday.

What Happened: Shares of food delivery giant Meituan are trading 8.75% higher at HKD 278.40 after China fined the company $530 million for antitrust violations on Friday, the second such regulatory fine so far this year.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded almost 8.81% higher at HKD 169.20 in Hong Kong, while e-commerce company JD.Com’s shares are up 4.93% to HKD 310.80 and Baidu shares are up 5.8% at HKD 161.80.

BYD shares were up 5.82% at HKD 257.60 on Monday.

See Also: Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains Even As Hang Seng Drifts Lower

Why Is It Moving?: Shares of the Meituan and other tech companies are higher as investors feel the worst could now be over for the big Chinese internet companies following the latest regulatory fine.

Earlier this year, China slapped Alibaba with a record $2.8 billion monopoly probe. The Chinese government at the time said that Alibaba used anti-competitive practices in its online retail market.

Alibaba Group and other leading tech companies in China have been scrutinized by regulators over their growing influence in the country.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Meituan Shares Gain On Reaching Antitrust Settlement
China Stocks: A Clearance Sale Or A Sale To Steer Clear Of?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising
Tilray, Alibaba, Tesla Continue To See High WallStreetBets Interest; This Stock Tops The Chart Today
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains Even As Hang Seng Drifts Lower
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech Chinese stocks Hang Seng Index Hong KongNews Global Intraday Update Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com