Users Experiencing Multiple Problems Following Microsoft Windows 11 Operating System Upgrade

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows 11 users are experiencing multiple problems since the new operating system was officially released this week.

What happened: The issues being reported after the Windows 11 upgrade is completed include problems with the performance of computers and error messages.

Some users are reporting that they still have the Windows 10 taskbar after upgrading to Windows 11, although there are various ways to update the taskbar.

There are also reports that the Start Menu stops working once Windows 11 has been installed. In some cases the menu doesn’t open or freezes. Microsoft is not publicly acknowledging the bug, but there are steps to resolve the problem.

In some cases the Windows 11 operating system is causing a memory leak in File Explorer. The program may use 1GB of memory after several folders are opened. Microsoft has fixed the issue in Windows 11 Build 22454 in the Insider 'Dev' channel, but the fix has yet to make it into the release channel.

Some users are also getting an error message saying “"This PC doesn't currently meet all the system requirements for Windows 11." In most cases running the PC Health Check indicates the hardware is compatible and would work with Windows 11. Microsoft says it is aware of the issue and working on a fix.

