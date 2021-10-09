This Oil Company Has A Better 3-Month Return Than Dogecoin, Tesla And AMC

Since 1887, Marathon Oil has been a global leader in oil production, and in the past three months, a clear-cut favorite among bullish traders and investors.

What’s more is Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) stock’s three-month return has outperformed several of 2021’s most popular cryptocurrencies and stocks: Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).

Marathon Oil operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Marathon Oil also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, and owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system.

Marathon Oil was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Here's how the returns break down from July to the present:

Dogecoin is up from $0.219797 to $0.247750 for a return of 12.72%

Tesla is up from $656.95 to $785.17 for a return of 19.52%

AMC is down from $46.19 to $37.38 for a return of -19.07%

And finally, Marathon Oil is up from $13.26 a share to $16.02 for a return of 20.81%

