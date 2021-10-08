A Chance To Learn Market Strategies With The PreMarket Prep Crew: What You Need To Know

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session.

On any given day, the show will cover at least 20 stocks determined by co-hosts Joel Elconin and Dennis Dick along with producer Spencer Israel.

If you started trading or investing in March or April 2020, the market has been fairly predictable. The “buy the dip” strategy has worked on several issues. Of course, this is not true for every issue listed on the U.S. markets.

In addition, momentum and breakout traders have been rewarded as well as several issues blasted into orbit and kept going. When using this strategy, it's critical to exit on the way up or at least shortly after the momentum turns, or big gains can easily turn into big losses.

That strategy can also be used on the downside, but human nature for a majority of investors is to play the long side of the market as opposed to shorting — and for good reason.

Meme Stocks: The big boys on Wall Street were confronted with a retail herd earlier in the year that took several issues to unimaginable levels by manipulating social media.

While exorbitant profits were made by many retail traders, it was not necessarily at the expense of hedge funds shorting the issues. While a few did incur some significant losses, there were many others making billions of dollars by trading the order flow and patiently waiting for these issues to come in. No matter how high an issue trades, it eventually has to produce earnings to justify the share price.

In the end, fundamentals trump the technicals and the fluctuating power of the masses.

Success In The Long Run: For sustained success in the markets, traders and investors need to adapt to changing market conditions. Certain strategies that worked for years may become crowded and have diminishing returns, That is why market education is important either to fine-tune current strategies or to find new ones.

Introduction To Professional Trading No. 2: From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST Oct. 16, the PreMarket Prep crew along with Rob Friesen, CEO and founder Of Stock Odds, will be conducting their second educational event.

Those who attend will be taught how to improve their technical analysis skills; be introduced to strategies such as Risk-Arbitrage, Pairs/Sympathy Trading; learn how to navigate the nuances of social media's impact on the markets; how to become a statistically based trader; hedging tactics and much more.

Attendees of the event will be able to ask questions during the event and get timely feedback from the presenters.

Whether you're a veteran of the markets or a newbie who has found recent success in the roaring bull market, this course will assist in your pursuit of continued success in the markets under varying market conditions.

Enroll here.