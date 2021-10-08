Apple Plans New Headquarters Complex In Culver City, California

Elon Musk might be moving Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) headquarters out of California, but Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is reinforcing its presence in the Golden State with a new headquarters in Culver City.

What Happened: According to Hollywood Reporter coverage, the company is planning to build two connected office complexes along Culver City’s National and Venice boulevards that will encompass more than 550,000 square feet. The new headquarters will be fully powered by renewable energy and feature sustainable building features in its design.

No timeline was announced on the building’s construction. In April, the company announced plans to add more than 3,000 employees to Culver City within the next five years, part of a wider commitment to add 20,000 new jobs by 2026.

What Else Happened: Separately, Apple announced its inaugural class of developers and entrepreneurs at the Apple Developer Academy in Detroit. Launched under Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative in collaboration with Michigan State University, the academy is focused on preparing its students for iOS app development work.

“We believe apps for everyone should be designed by everyone, and that all aspiring developers and entrepreneurs should have the opportunity to be a part of the thriving app economy,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives. “Detroit has an incredible entrepreneurial spirit, powered by creativity and inclusion, and we’re thrilled to welcome this inaugural class of creators as we start classes at the Apple Developer Academy, the first of its kind in the U.S.”

Photo: Artist's rendering of Apple's new headquarters, courtesy of Apple.