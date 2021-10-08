 Skip to main content

BOS Better Online Solutions Discloses Passive Investor Stake
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 4:08pm   Comments
  • BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: BOSC) SEC filing disclosed a 10.1% stake by capital market company Janney Montgomery Scott.
  • BOS is a provider of Intelligent Robotics and Supply Chain solutions for enterprises.
  • Janney Montgomery Scott had acquired 524,481 shares, representing a 10.1% stake in the 5.2 million shares outstanding on March 15, 2021.
  • In August, BOS reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 23.4% year-on-year to $9.2 million. 
  • BOS reported a positive EPS of $0.03. The gross margin expanded 560 bps to 17.3%.
  • BOS reiterated FY21 revenue guidance of over $33 million and a net profit of above $1 million.
  • Price Action: BOSC shares closed higher by 0.63% at $3.19 on Friday.

