NerdWallet IPO Document Reveal 32% Revenue Growth In 1H
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
  • American personal finance company NerdWallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDSdisclosed its U.S. initial public offering plans. The company did not disclose details about the terms of the offering.
  • NerdWallet's revenue for the six months ended June 30 rose 32.3% year-on-year to $181.6 million.
  • NerdWallet could seek a valuation of up to $5 billion, Reuters reports.
  • NerdWallet confidentially submitted paperwork with the SEC for the IPO in May, the report added.
  • NerdWallet aims for a Nasdaq listing under the symbol "NRDS."
  • NerdWallet had made some acquisitions last year, including Fundera, Inc. in October 2020, and Notice Media Ltd. (doing business as Know Your Money) in September last year.

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech

