NerdWallet IPO Document Reveal 32% Revenue Growth In 1H
- American personal finance company NerdWallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) disclosed its U.S. initial public offering plans. The company did not disclose details about the terms of the offering.
- NerdWallet's revenue for the six months ended June 30 rose 32.3% year-on-year to $181.6 million.
- NerdWallet could seek a valuation of up to $5 billion, Reuters reports.
- NerdWallet confidentially submitted paperwork with the SEC for the IPO in May, the report added.
- NerdWallet aims for a Nasdaq listing under the symbol "NRDS."
- NerdWallet had made some acquisitions last year, including Fundera, Inc. in October 2020, and Notice Media Ltd. (doing business as Know Your Money) in September last year.
