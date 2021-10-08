10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $790.00 $125.2K 6.7K 70.1K MLCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $12.00 $55.0K 9.1K 3.6K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $28.0K 10.5K 2.9K LCID PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $24.00 $183.3K 4.0K 2.8K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $55.00 $88.2K 6.3K 2.0K MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $247.50 $116.9K 460 1.1K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $1.1 million 12.8K 1.1K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $22.50 $303.5K 15.0K 1.0K WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $508.4K 2.2K 929 CPNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $30.00 $37.2K 6.1K 765

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 491 contract(s) at a $790.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 62 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.2K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 6717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MLCO (NASDAQ:MLCO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 9191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 833 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 10521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2968 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1852 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $183.3K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 4014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2817 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 613 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.2K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 6300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 689 contract(s) at a $247.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.9K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 12881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 934 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $303.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 15019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 469 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 310 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $508.4K, with a price of $1640.0 per contract. There were 2247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 6102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 765 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

