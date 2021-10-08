Barbara Corcoran Apologies To Whoopi Goldberg For Fat-Shaming Joke

"Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran apologized to Whoopi Goldberg after a fat joke made at the expense of “The View” host backfired.

What Happened: Corcoran was a guest on Thursday’s edition of “The View” and discussed the Good American denim brand created by Emma Grede, who made history as the first Black female judge on “Shark Tank.”

Goldberg said she would need to "try them" and joked if the jeans would fit, with a reference to her “COVID” backside. Corcoran followed Goldberg by telling her, “When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don't like them, give them to me – I’m going to make two pairs.”

Neither Goldberg nor the other hosts of “The View” laughed at Corcoran’s comments and some studio audience members booed. The wisecrack quickly generated a flurry of mostly negative comments on social media.

See Also: Barbara Corcoran On How To Be Successful In Business

What Happened Next: Later in the day, Corcoran tweeted a video apology for her unsuccessful attempt at levity.

Corcoran referred to Goldberg as “my old friend” and her “phenomenal sense of humor” before adding that she “made a joke at Whoopi’s expense which I now realize wasn’t funny” and addressed the backlash to her comments.

“For anyone I may have offended unintentionally, I just want to say that I really am very sorry,” she said, adding a “Love ya Whoopi” message to her tweet.

Goldberg did not publicly respond to Corcoran’s apology video. Both "Shark Tank" and "The View" are broadcast on ABC, a division of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).

Photo: Screen shot of Whoopi Goldberg's negative reaction to Barbara Corcoran's fat-shaming joke on Oct. 7' "The View."