Zoom Video Communications Insider Sold $495K In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 11:56am   Comments
Aparna Bawa, Chief Operating Officer at Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), made a large insider sell on October 5, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications at a price of $259.62. The total transaction amounted to $496,653.

Following the transaction, Bawa still owns 99,260 shares of Zoom Video Communications worth $25,562,795.

Zoom Video Communications shares are trading up 0.49% at $257.53 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Zoom Video Communications's Insider Trades.

 

