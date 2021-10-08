 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blue Hat Subsidiary Collaborates With JD Cloud Over SMS Channel Services
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
Blue Hat Subsidiary Collaborates With JD Cloud Over SMS Channel Services
  • Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology's (NASDAQ: BHAT) subsidiary Xunpusen Technology Co, Ltd agreed to provide SMS channel services for JD.com Inc's (NASDAQ: JD) cloud computing brand JD Cloud. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
  • Blue Hat is a communication services and Internet Data Center (IDC) business provider, developer, and operator of mobile games and augmented reality (AR) education curriculum and products in China. 
  • Xunpusen will be the channel and port provider for JD Cloud's SMS channels services. Xunpusen will have legal ownership of the network SMS channel port and will provide JD Cloud with the technology and support services needed to use the port. The agreement is in effect through May 25, 2022.
  • Price Action: BHAT shares traded higher by 1.63% at $0.5995 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JD + BHAT)

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Subsidiary Announces SMS Channel Services Agreement
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains Even As Hang Seng Drifts Lower
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher Amid Optimism Surrounding Potential Biden-Xi Meet
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Alibaba And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains In Hong Kong While JD, Tencent Fall As China Debt, Power Crises Remain In Focus
Alibaba, JD Fall In Hong Kong As Another Chinese Property Developer Defaults On Debt Payment, No End To Power Crisis In Sight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com