 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Vaxart Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2021 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Why Vaxart Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) is trading higher Friday after the company reported a Duke University-led study published in bioRxiv showed that the company's investigational oral tablet vaccine reduced the airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus in an animal model.

Vaxart said that the results are consistent with results from the company's Phase 2 human flu challenge study, which showed that Vaxart's oral tablet vaccine was better at reducing shedding than the injectable flu vaccine comparator.

Vaxart also noted that the preclinical study demonstrated that the company's oral vaccine platform induces robust systemic and mucosal responses.

"The data reported provides further evidence that our oral vaccine could offer both an easier, more attractive mode of administration and potentially superior protection against respiratory viruses," said Andrei Floroiu, CEO of Vaxart.

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development of oral recombinant vaccines to protect against a wide range of infectious diseases.

VXRT Price Action: Vaxart has traded as high as $24.90 and as low as $3.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.67% at $7.42 at time of publication.

Photo: Jernej Furman from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VXRT)

18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why Vaxart Shares Are Surging In Thursday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Vaxart Starts Recruitment In Mid-Stage COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Trial
What's Going On With Vaxart's Stock?
Vaxart Looks To Be On The Verge Of Breaking Out Of A Pattern
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andrei Floroiu why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com