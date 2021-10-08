Thinking About Buying Stock In General Electric, Plug Power, Zynga Or Tilray?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea initiated coverage on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a Price Target of $107.

GE is trading lower by 0.2% at $105.35.

Barclays analyst Moses Sutton upgraded Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Plug Power is trading higher by 2.2% at $26.67.

Keybanc analyst Tyler Parker maintained Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $11 to $10.

Zynga is trading higher by 0.2% at $7.51.

CIBC analyst John Zamparo maintained Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $14 to $12.

Tilray is trading lower by 0.9% at $10.92.