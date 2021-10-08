Sony Plans To Invest In Apple Supplier's Japanese Chip Plant: Nikkei Asia
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) and Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) are planning to jointly invest about 800 billion yen ($7 billion) to build a semiconductor factory in western Japan, Nikkei Asia reports.
- Sony may also acquire a minority stake in a new company that will manage the factory, located in Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sony-owned land adjacent to the latter's image sensor factory.
- The factory will manufacture semiconductors for camera image sensors and chips for automobiles and other products. The factory is likely to go into operation by around 2023 or 2024.
- The Japanese government will back the project with subsidies.
- Japanese chipmakers quit the race for large-scale chip development by the 2010s and contracted out the production of advanced semiconductors to companies like TSM.
- Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.03% at $110.80 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
