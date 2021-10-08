 Skip to main content

Sony Plans To Invest In Apple Supplier's Japanese Chip Plant: Nikkei Asia
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 8:30am   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) and Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) are planning to jointly invest about 800 billion yen ($7 billion) to build a semiconductor factory in western Japan, Nikkei Asia reports.
  • Sony may also acquire a minority stake in a new company that will manage the factory, located in Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sony-owned land adjacent to the latter's image sensor factory.
  • The factory will manufacture semiconductors for camera image sensors and chips for automobiles and other products. The factory is likely to go into operation by around 2023 or 2024.
  • The Japanese government will back the project with subsidies.
  • Japanese chipmakers quit the race for large-scale chip development by the 2010s and contracted out the production of advanced semiconductors to companies like TSM.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.03% at $110.80 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

