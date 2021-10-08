 Skip to main content

JPMorgan Analyst Believes Sirius XM Is Fairly Valued, Downgrades To Neutral
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 7:02am   Comments
  • JPMorgan analyst Sebastiano Petti downgraded Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRIto Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $7, down from $8, implying an 11.3% upside. 
  • The analyst cites "softening" annual car sales and rising capital expenditures for the downgrade following management comments at recent industry conferences. 
  • With the silicon shortage likely to become "more acute in the coming quarters," Petti reduced Sirius XM's 2022 self-pay net adds to 750,000 from 1.05 million. 
  • And with the SXM 9 and SXM 10 satellite builds commencing, he meaningfully increased his 2022-2024 Capex estimates to account for $480 million of spending over those three years. 
  • Petti now believes shares of Sirius XM are fairly valued.
  • Price Action: SIRI shares traded lower by 2.23% at $6.15 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for SIRI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Sep 2021BarclaysUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Jul 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SIRI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

