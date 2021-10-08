JPMorgan Analyst Believes Sirius XM Is Fairly Valued, Downgrades To Neutral
- JPMorgan analyst Sebastiano Petti downgraded Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $7, down from $8, implying an 11.3% upside.
- The analyst cites "softening" annual car sales and rising capital expenditures for the downgrade following management comments at recent industry conferences.
- With the silicon shortage likely to become "more acute in the coming quarters," Petti reduced Sirius XM's 2022 self-pay net adds to 750,000 from 1.05 million.
- And with the SXM 9 and SXM 10 satellite builds commencing, he meaningfully increased his 2022-2024 Capex estimates to account for $480 million of spending over those three years.
- Petti now believes shares of Sirius XM are fairly valued.
- Price Action: SIRI shares traded lower by 2.23% at $6.15 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for SIRI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|Barclays
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Equal-Weight
|Jul 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for SIRI
