Tesla Annual Shareholders Meeting Takeaways: Headquarters To Texas, No Stock Split, Cybertruck And More
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) annual shareholders meeting is taking place Thursday evening.
Below are some of the quick highlights from the meeting, courtesy of Benzinga Pro.
See Also: Elon Musk Says Tesla's FSD Beta Begins Rollout To 1,000+ Customers Friday At Midnight
- Tesla Says Shareholders Have Approved Recommendations From Tesla Board On All Accounts Except Item 2, Item 5 And Item 6
- Elon Musk Says Goal Is To Make Vehicle Prices As Affordable As Possible
- Musk Says 'As many batteries you want to produce and sell to us at an affordable price, we'll buy'
- Musk Says Fundamental Value Of Tesla Is 'How quickly did we accelerate sustainable energy?'
- Expects To Increase Fremont Output By 50%
- Musk Says Model Y To Be Best-Selling Vehicle By Volume By 2023
- Cybertruck Will Enter Production In 2022, Will Reach Volume Production In 2023
- Expects Roadster To Also Begin Production In 2023
- Musk Says Company Is Not Contemplating Stock Split And No Plans To Offer Dividends
- Musk Says Might Start Scouting For Locations For Another Factory 'Next Year'
- Musk Says, Eventually, Tesla Will Make All Variants Of Vehicles, Says 'Why not?'
- Company Will Move Headquarters To Austin, Texas
Tesla's stock closed Thursday's session up 1.4% at $793.61.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Elon MuskNews After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga