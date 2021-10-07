 Skip to main content

JanOne Subsidiary Pockets Multiple Contracts In Pennsylvania Worth ~$20M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 5:01pm   Comments
JanOne Subsidiary Pockets Multiple Contracts In Pennsylvania Worth ~$20M
  • JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) subsidiary ARCA Recycling, Inc. has recently secured multiple contracts to operate appliance recycling programs in the state of Pennsylvania through 2026.
  • ARCA estimates the total value of contracts awarded in Pennsylvania to be ~$20 million over the next five years.
  • ARCA operates three recycling centers in Pennsylvania, with facilities in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Mechanicsburg.
  • Price Action: JAN shares closed lower by 0.56% at $6.23 on Thursday.

