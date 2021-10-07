JanOne Subsidiary Pockets Multiple Contracts In Pennsylvania Worth ~$20M
- JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) subsidiary ARCA Recycling, Inc. has recently secured multiple contracts to operate appliance recycling programs in the state of Pennsylvania through 2026.
- ARCA estimates the total value of contracts awarded in Pennsylvania to be ~$20 million over the next five years.
- ARCA operates three recycling centers in Pennsylvania, with facilities in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Mechanicsburg.
- Price Action: JAN shares closed lower by 0.56% at $6.23 on Thursday.
