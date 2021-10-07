 Skip to main content

Ryder Opens Five Used Vehicle Sales Centers
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
  • Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: Rannounces the opening of five new, used vehicle sales centers in Salt Lake City, Utah; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Orlando, Florida; Syracuse, New York; and Allentown, Pennsylvania.
  • Ryder used vehicles consist of day cab tractors, sleepers, refrigeration equipment, box trucks, sprinter vans, cargo vans, and trailers.
  • Price Action: R shares are trading higher by 0.44% at $83.52 on the last check Thursday.

