Ryder Opens Five Used Vehicle Sales Centers
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) announces the opening of five new, used vehicle sales centers in Salt Lake City, Utah; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Orlando, Florida; Syracuse, New York; and Allentown, Pennsylvania.
- Ryder used vehicles consist of day cab tractors, sleepers, refrigeration equipment, box trucks, sprinter vans, cargo vans, and trailers.
- Price Action: R shares are trading higher by 0.44% at $83.52 on the last check Thursday.
