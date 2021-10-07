Why Tesla Shares Are Rising

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher ahead of the company's annual shareholder meeting, which is set to begin at 5:30 EDT.

Following the presentation, Tesla will take questions from investors through the website. According to Electrek, here are some of the top questions that were asked on the company's Q&A page:

Does Tesla plan to offer any dividends to its shareholders in next 2 years?

With $TSLA stock price back into the $700-800 range, and likely heading higher. Would you consider another split to allow retail investors to continue adding shares at a decent, per share, price?

Is there any guidance on when Cybertruck production will begin and at what rate the ramp up will happen?

Are we going to see 4680 battery cell this year in Texas? If not what part of production is holding up?

Tesla's stock was trading about 2.6% higher at $802.95 per share on Thursday at the time of publication.