Tetra Tech Adds $400M To Share Repurchase Authorization
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
Tetra Tech Adds $400M To Share Repurchase Authorization
  • Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) Board of Directors authorized an additional $400 million share repurchase program. The company now has a total of $563 million available for share repurchases.
  • Tetra Tech generated $294 million of cash flow from operations in the last twelve months ending 3Q21 and has enabled it to return $98 million to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends. 
  • Tetra Tech's net debt leverage ratio was 0.1x at the end of Q3.
  • Price Action: TTEK shares closed higher by 3.48% at $158.42 on Thursday.

