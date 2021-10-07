Tetra Tech Adds $400M To Share Repurchase Authorization
- Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) Board of Directors authorized an additional $400 million share repurchase program. The company now has a total of $563 million available for share repurchases.
- Tetra Tech generated $294 million of cash flow from operations in the last twelve months ending 3Q21 and has enabled it to return $98 million to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends.
- Tetra Tech's net debt leverage ratio was 0.1x at the end of Q3.
- Price Action: TTEK shares closed higher by 3.48% at $158.42 on Thursday.
