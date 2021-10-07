Nickel Developments Picks View Smart Windows For Residential Tower In Ontario
- View Inc's (NASDAQ: VIEW) Smart Windows to enclose Carlisle Square, a new large-scale residential development situated in the Downtown core of St. Catharines, Ontario.
- The 200,000-square-foot, 18-storey tower boasts 228 residential units, a grocery store, and other boutique shops built by Nickel Developments.
- View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust to control heat and eliminate glare, increasing access to natural light and reducing energy consumption.
- Residents of Carlisle Square can customize the behavior of their View Smart Windows based on personal preferences through the mobile app.
- Price Action: VIEW shares traded higher by 0.59% at $5.06 on the last check Thursday.
