 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nickel Developments Picks View Smart Windows For Residential Tower In Ontario
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 3:46pm   Comments
Share:
Nickel Developments Picks View Smart Windows For Residential Tower In Ontario
  • View Inc's (NASDAQ: VIEW) Smart Windows to enclose Carlisle Square, a new large-scale residential development situated in the Downtown core of St. Catharines, Ontario.
  • The 200,000-square-foot, 18-storey tower boasts 228 residential units, a grocery store, and other boutique shops built by Nickel Developments.
  • View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust to control heat and eliminate glare, increasing access to natural light and reducing energy consumption.
  • Residents of Carlisle Square can customize the behavior of their View Smart Windows based on personal preferences through the mobile app.
  • Price Action: VIEW shares traded higher by 0.59% at $5.06 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIEW)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Raymond James Bullish On Bloom Energy; Cuts PT On Several Industrial Companies
View Installs Smart Window At Memphis International Airport
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Installs Smart Windows At Versante Hotel In Richmond, British Columbia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com