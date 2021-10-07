 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is It Too Early To Call The Bottom In Alibaba's Stock?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
Share:
Is It Too Early To Call The Bottom In Alibaba's Stock?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is surging higher Thursday after Beijing diplomat Yang Jiechi described his meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as constructive.

Even after the move today, Alibaba is still in a significant downtrend, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

The stock has rallied multiple times over the last year but still managed to maintain its downward trajectory, Brown said.

"Even with today's gain, BABA is in a 50% drawdown from its high," Brown said, "which was Oct. 20. So in the last 12 months, count up all of the 10% rallies like the one we are seeing today. Not one of those led to increased highs."

See also: Alibaba Breaches Near-Term Resistance: How High Could The Stock Go?

For those who are considering putting money to work in Alibaba stock, it should be "very, very, very short-term trading," he emphasized.

Until there are signs of a real bottom, Alibaba and other Chinese stocks should be avoided, Brown said, adding that it's too early to say that this is the bottom.

BABA Price Action: Alibaba has traded as high as $319.32 and as low as $138.43 over a 52-week period.

The stock is up 8.88% at $156.91 at time of publication.

Photo: hinglish Notes from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why the Next Wave of E-Commerce Will Include DeFi Solutions
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Alibaba Breaches Near-Term Resistance: How High Could The Stock Go?
Baozun Stays Hooked on Alibaba With New Logistics Investment From Cainiao
Why Are Alibaba, Baidu And Other Chinese Stocks Trading Higher In Thursday Premarket?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jake Sullivan Josh BrownNews Technicals Global Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com