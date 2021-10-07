Want To Arrange A Ride For Your Tinder Date? Lyft Can Do It For You
- Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) and Match Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: MTCH) Tinder aim to tap the recovery-triggered face-to-face dating through a Lyft feature that allows Tinder users to send their date a Lyft ride.
- Lyft users will be able to access Tinder’s new Explore hub and purchase a Lyft ride credit for their match.
- Users can buy a ride credit for their match without exchanging addresses or whereabouts.
- Ride credits will only be valid for drop-off within a half-mile of the set destination, and any ride credit that is unused or partially used will be refunded after they expire.
- Price Action: LYFT shares traded higher by 0.81% at $54.60, and MTCH traded 1.62% higher at $159.86 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga