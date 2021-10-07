AerCap Signs Lease Agreements With Spirit Airlines For 20 Aircraft
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) signed agreements with Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) to lease 20 new A320neo Family aircraft, scheduled to begin delivery in 2022, with deliveries continuing through 2023 and 2024. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Spirit Airlines expects the 20 new aircraft to help achieve its previously announced capacity plans for 2022 and 2023 and targeted growth in 2024.
- In a separate statement, AerCap disclosed details about business transactions during Q3.
- AerCap has signed lease agreements for 42 aircraft, purchased 7 aircraft, executed sale transactions for 11 aircraft, and signed financing transactions for ~$1.1 billion during the quarter.
- Price Action: AER shares are trading higher by 0.77% at $60.755 on the last check Thursday.
