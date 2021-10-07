 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AerCap Signs Lease Agreements With Spirit Airlines For 20 Aircraft
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
AerCap Signs Lease Agreements With Spirit Airlines For 20 Aircraft
  • AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) signed agreements with Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVEto lease 20 new A320neo Family aircraft, scheduled to begin delivery in 2022, with deliveries continuing through 2023 and 2024. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Spirit Airlines expects the 20 new aircraft to help achieve its previously announced capacity plans for 2022 and 2023 and targeted growth in 2024.
  • In a separate statement, AerCap disclosed details about business transactions during Q3.
  • AerCap has signed lease agreements for 42 aircraft, purchased 7 aircraft, executed sale transactions for 11 aircraft, and signed financing transactions for ~$1.1 billion during the quarter.
  • Price Action: AER shares are trading higher by 0.77% at $60.755 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AER + SAVE)

Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bearish On Some Airline Stocks Short-Term
Why Spirit Airlines Shares Are Rising
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2021
JPMorgan Raises Price Target For Frontier Group, Southwest, Alaska Air; Downgrades Spirit Airlines
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
10 Stocks To Consider For The First Day Of Fall
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com