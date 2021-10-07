Nielsen Updates Streaming Measurement Tools Into New Suite

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is updating its streaming measurement process into a single suite encompassing ad-supported and subscription-based service models across content, ads and platforms.

What Happened: The company's Streaming Suite will rebrand two of its industry-leading streaming measurement solutions within this suite: Streaming Video Ratings will become Nielsen Streaming Platform Ratings and continue to provide a macro view of streaming activity across major subscription and ad-supported streaming services, and SVOD Content Ratings will be known as Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings and continue to measure program and episode-level viewership.

The Streaming Suite will also include the Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings, which provides an overview of streaming activity across connected TV, computer, mobile and tablet platforms.

Why It Happened: This is the second time in six months that Nielsen has addressed streaming audience membership. In April, it launched the Streaming Video Ratings tool for comparing streaming platforms in a similar manner to its measurement of linear television ratings. Nielsen has estimated streaming accounts for one-quarter of total U.S. television usage.

"By combining our streaming solutions under one banner, Nielsen is providing the industry with a single destination to understand streaming audiences and how they are engaging with content, allowing media buyers and sellers to make the best decisions around ad strategies," said Deirdre Thomas, managing director for U.S. audience measurement product strategy.

"With this comprehensive suite of streaming measurement solutions, content creators, platforms, studios and advertisers will have an unprecedented view of who is streaming, what they're watching, which platforms consumers are gravitating to and how much time they are spending with streaming content."

Photo: FrankundFrei from Pixabay.