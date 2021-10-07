Ballard, HDF Commence Construction Of CEOG Renewstable Power Plant
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) and its partner, Hydrogene de France, commenced construction of the CEOG Renewstable Power Plant in French Guiana.
- This project is part of a multi-staged development agreement between Ballard and HDF. CEOG is the first commercial project for HDF under this agreement.
- CEOG is the first order for a new generation of megawatt power fuel cell systems dedicated to stationary applications, which will be mass-produced in the HDF facility in Bordeaux.
- The $200 million French Guiana CEOG project will combine a solar park, long-term hydrogen, and short-term battery storage and fuel cells specified by HDF, based on Ballard's ClearGen architecture.
- HDF and Ballard anticipate the two 1.5 MW fuel cell systems to be delivered by mid-2023. The systems will utilize Ballard's core FCgen-LCS stack technology.
- Price Action: BLDP shares traded higher by 4.74% at $13.7 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas