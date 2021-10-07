 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Grom Social Enterprises Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 11:21am   Comments
Share:
Why Grom Social Enterprises Shares Are Rising

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) shares are trading higher after the company announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, has commenced production on approximately $1 million in new projects through its sprawling studio in Manila, the Philippines.

The assignments, two recurring episodic animated TV series, bolster the studio's output and leverage the expertise of Top Draw's animation professionals as well as Russell Hicks and Jared Wolfson, the studio's newly installed President and Executive Vice President, respectively. Due to confidentiality, Top Draw did not disclose either the series or the commissioning client.

"Animation consistently delivers dedicated audiences because it's typically timeless and escapist," explains Hicks. "Programmers rely heavily on their animated series and Top Draw Animation is prepared and energized to help entertainment companies around the world bring this visually rich brand of storytelling to life. We currently have hundreds of animation experts and artists focused on feeding the growing demand for animated entertainment."

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States.

Grom Social Enterprises shares were trading about 11.2% higher at $5.54 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.50 and a 52-week low of $0.99.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GROM)

Grom Social's Top Draw Animation Studio Adds $1 Million in New Assignments
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
What's Going On With Grom Social Enterprises Stock Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com