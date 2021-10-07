 Skip to main content

Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market on optimism Congress will near a deal that would prevent a government shutdown.

Shares of companies in the broader technology space have otherwise been trading lower in recent sessions amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems.

Nvidia has a 52-week high of $230.43 and a 52-week low of $115.66.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

