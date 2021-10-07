Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market on optimism Congress will near a deal that would prevent a government shutdown.

Shares of companies in the broader technology space have otherwise been trading lower in recent sessions amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems.

Nvidia has a 52-week high of $230.43 and a 52-week low of $115.66.