Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Bank Of America, AT&T, Amazon Or Costco?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak downgraded Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Bank of America is trading higher by 0.9% at $44.63.

MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $23 to $28.

AT&T is trading lower by 0.7% at $27.13.

Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $4400 to $4300.

Amazon is trading higher by 1.6% at 3,313.24.

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) with a Hold and raised the price target from $424 to $468.

Cowen & Co. analyst Oliver Chen maintained Costco with an Outperform and raised the price target from $440 to $520.

Costco is trading higher by 2.1% at $458.62.