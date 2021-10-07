 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Bank Of America, AT&T, Amazon Or Costco?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 10:32am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak downgraded Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Bank of America is trading higher by 0.9% at $44.63.

MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $23 to $28.

AT&T is trading lower by 0.7% at $27.13.

Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $4400 to $4300.

Amazon is trading higher by 1.6% at 3,313.24.

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) with a Hold and raised the price target from $424 to $468.

Cowen & Co. analyst Oliver Chen maintained Costco with an Outperform and raised the price target from $440 to $520.

Costco is trading higher by 2.1% at $458.62.

Latest Ratings for BAC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Wolfe ResearchDowngradesOutperformPeer Perform
Sep 2021Odeon CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy
Jul 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Analyst Ratings

