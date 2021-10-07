 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Share:
2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Performant Financial

The Trade: Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) 10% owner Phil Frohlich bought a total of 853242 shares at an average price of $3.61. To acquire these shares, it cost $3,077,725.87.

What’s Happening: Performant Financial, during August, priced its public offering of 10.525 million shares at $3.80 per share.

What Performant Financial Does: Performant Financial Corp provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States.

PetVivo Holdings

The Trade: PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) Director James Martin acquired a total of 1600 shares shares at an average price of $2.46. The insider spent $3,937.19 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped around 28% over the previous month.

What PetVivo Holdings Does: PetVivo Holdings is a US-based biomedical device company that focuses on the licensing and commercialization of medical devices and therapeutics for pets suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFMT + PETV)

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com