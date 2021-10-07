5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) - P/E: 5.05 Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) - P/E: 8.05 Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) - P/E: 6.97 Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) - P/E: 8.76 SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) - P/E: 1.32

This quarter, Voya Financial experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.03 in Q1 and is now 1.32. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.02%, which has increased by 0.05% from 0.97% in the previous quarter.

Arch Capital Group's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.0, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.59. Arch Capital Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Greenhill & Co has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.45, which has decreased by 600.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.09. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.25%, which has increased by 0.24% from 1.01% last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.11 in Q1 to 0.13 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.61%, which has decreased by 0.02% from 0.63% last quarter.

SuRo Capital saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.14 in Q1 to -0.07 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 73.47%, which has increased by 3.39% from 70.08% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.