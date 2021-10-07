 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

  1. GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) - P/E: 4.34
  2. Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE) - P/E: 8.4
  3. Enservco (AMEX:ENSV) - P/E: 1.38
  4. Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 3.54
  5. Camber Energy (AMEX:CEI) - P/E: 0.05

GasLog Partners's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.1, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.5. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.76%, which has decreased by 0.62% from 1.38% in the previous quarter.

Adams Resources & Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.61 in Q1 to 0.44 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.56%, which has decreased by 0.04% from 3.6% last quarter.

This quarter, Enservco experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.24 in Q1 and is now -0.14. Enservco does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Petrobras Brasileiro has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.24, which has increased by 12300.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.01. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 22.06%, which has increased by 8.4% from 13.66% last quarter.

Camber Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.19, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.44. Camber Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (AE + GLOP)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com