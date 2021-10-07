Phunware To Build New Headlines+ Website For Intermarkets
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) will design, build and support the new Headlines+ website and mobile application portfolio for Intermarkets, Inc.
- Phunware is a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides brands' products, solutions, data, and services.
- Intermarkets connects publishers, advertisers, and consumers through its portfolio of premium digital services.
- Intermarkets' content aggregation service, Headlines+, will partner with independent content creators to curate and deliver top stories in politics, entertainment, sports, and more.
- "We're thrilled to work with Intermarkets to ensure that Headlines+ continues to be recognized as one of the best sources for news aggregation while also being a trusted partner for publishers," Phunware COO Randall Crowder said.
- Price Action: PHUN shares traded higher by 3.90% at $0.93 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas