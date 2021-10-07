 Skip to main content

Phunware To Build New Headlines+ Website For Intermarkets
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 9:25am   Comments
  • Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUNwill design, build and support the new Headlines+ website and mobile application portfolio for Intermarkets, Inc.
  •  Phunware is a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides brands' products, solutions, data, and services.
  • Intermarkets connects publishers, advertisers, and consumers through its portfolio of premium digital services. 
  • Intermarkets' content aggregation service, Headlines+, will partner with independent content creators to curate and deliver top stories in politics, entertainment, sports, and more.
  • "We're thrilled to work with Intermarkets to ensure that Headlines+ continues to be recognized as one of the best sources for news aggregation while also being a trusted partner for publishers," Phunware COO Randall Crowder said.
  • Price Action: PHUN shares traded higher by 3.90% at $0.93 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

