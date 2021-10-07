Gilat Shares Climb On Scooping Contract Over $16M
- Satellite networking technology, solutions, and services provider Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILT) forged over $16 million agreements for operating the regional transport network to support broadband services in Peru. Gilat will provide the services over two years.
- "The outstanding achievement of providing broadband services for the transport networks for the regions of Ayacucho, Apurímac, and Huancavelica is in addition to the previously announced Cusco region," commented Arieh Rohrstock, Corporate SVP and General Manager Gilat Peru.
- Price Action: GILT shares traded higher by 4.92% at $8.75 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
