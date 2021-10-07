 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilat Shares Climb On Scooping Contract Over $16M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 8:59am   Comments
Share:
Gilat Shares Climb On Scooping Contract Over $16M
  • Satellite networking technology, solutions, and services provider Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILTforged over $16 million agreements for operating the regional transport network to support broadband services in Peru. Gilat will provide the services over two years.
  • "The outstanding achievement of providing broadband services for the transport networks for the regions of Ayacucho, Apurímac, and Huancavelica is in addition to the previously announced Cusco region," commented Arieh Rohrstock, Corporate SVP and General Manager Gilat Peru.
  • Price Action: GILT shares traded higher by 4.92% at $8.75 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILT)

Cramer's Advice On Ulta Beauty, Laredo Petroleum And More
Strong End Market Momentum Helps Gilat Clock 49% Q2 Revenue Growth
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com