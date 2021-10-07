APi Group Raises $300M Via Senior Debt Offering
- APi Group Corp (NYSE: APG) prices private offering by its subsidiary APi Escrow Corp. of $300 million 4.750% Senior Notes due 2029 at an issue price of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount.
- The private offering is expected to close on October 21, 2021.
- APi Group estimates that the gross proceeds to be ~$300 million. It intends to use the net proceeds to finance a portion of the consideration for the Chubb Acquisition and related fees and expenses.
- Price Action: APG shares closed higher by 0.37% at $20.60 on Wednesday.
