APi Group Raises $300M Via Senior Debt Offering
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 8:30am   Comments
  • APi Group Corp (NYSE: APGprices private offering by its subsidiary APi Escrow Corp. of $300 million 4.750% Senior Notes due 2029 at an issue price of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount.
  • The private offering is expected to close on October 21, 2021.
  • APi Group estimates that the gross proceeds to be ~$300 million. It intends to use the net proceeds to finance a portion of the consideration for the Chubb Acquisition and related fees and expenses.
  • Price Action: APG shares closed higher by 0.37% at $20.60 on Wednesday.

