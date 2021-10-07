 Skip to main content

Amazon Twitch's Hack Update: Everything You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 7:09am   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch admitted resetting every stream keys post the hacking of the video game streaming platform.
  • Users may need to update software utilizing the link provided depending on their broadcast software manually.
  • Twitch previously confirmed that an error in a Twitch server configuration change's access by a malicious third party led to the hack. 
  • Twitch admitted probing the incident. It did not get any indication of any hack of the login credentials and credit card numbers.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.41% at $3,307.93 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Diegosegura.me via Wikimedia

