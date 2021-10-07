Amazon Twitch's Hack Update: Everything You Need To Know
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch admitted resetting every stream keys post the hacking of the video game streaming platform.
- Users may need to update software utilizing the link provided depending on their broadcast software manually.
- Twitch previously confirmed that an error in a Twitch server configuration change's access by a malicious third party led to the hack.
- Twitch admitted probing the incident. It did not get any indication of any hack of the login credentials and credit card numbers.
