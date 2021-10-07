 Skip to main content

Outlining GM's Subscription Business Roadmap
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 9:29am   Comments
Outlining GM's Subscription Business Roadmap
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GMsees its in-car subscription services to generate $2 billion in revenue in 2021 and will reach $25 billion by the end of the decade.
  • The feat will help the automaker reach the scales of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOTTechCrunch reports.
  • GM has 16 million vehicles on the road in the U.S. and Canada, and around 4.2 million out of them avail themselves of subscription services.
  • GM sees the numbers growing, mainly as it aims to launch its Ultifi end-to-end software platform in 2023.
  • GM’s current subscription platform supports services like OnStar, a subsidiary that provides in-vehicle security, emergency services, and navigation. GM admitted high customers’ average willingness to select multiple services. 
  • GM sees 30 million of its vehicles in the U.S. possessing connected car technology by 2030, reaching a serviceable addressable market of $80 billion. 
  • GM aims to generate additional incremental revenue of $20 billion - $25 billion, including $6 billion from insurance and the rest from one-time purchases and subscriptions.
  • Related Content: Street May Not Expect GM To Be Able To Compete With Tesla In EV World But Wedbush Says Target To Double Revenue By 2030 ‘Achievable And Beatable’
  • Price Action: GM shares traded higher by 1.72% at $54.86 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Kevauto via Wikimedia

