 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MoneyGram Forges Blockchain Technology Collaboration
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 6:35am   Comments
Share:
MoneyGram Forges Blockchain Technology Collaboration
  • Digital P2P payments provider MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGIcollaborated with the non-profit organization Stellar Development Foundation. 
  • The foundation supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source, public blockchain that allows money to be tokenized and transferred globally.
  • MoneyGram's network, integrated with the Stellar blockchain and facilitated through Circle's USD Coin (USDC), will enable cash funding and payout in local currency for consumers using USDC and near-instant backend settlement capabilities.
  • "As crypto and digital currencies rise in prominence, we're especially optimistic about the potential of stablecoins as a method to streamline cross-border payments," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO.
  • The partnership will go live in select markets in 2021 and internationally in 2022.
  • Price Action: MGI shares closed lower by 0.9% at $7.69 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGI)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canopy, Scotts Miracle-Gro And MoneyGram
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
EXCLUSIVE: MoneyGram CEO On Digital Growth, Crypto Potential
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com